LEE — The $4.9 million water main project to boost water pressure in town and help redevelop the Eagle Mill should be operational by Independence Day.
But, a second project — replacing an aging, smaller water main on Main Street — will remain on the back burner, mostly because of the coronavirus pandemic.
After taking a winter break in mid-December, Borges Construction of Ludlow has resumed laying the final 1,800 linear feet of pipe, the last of which will pass in front of Joe's Diner and to the adjacent paper mill, which is undergoing a $60 million to $70 million revitalization.
The state-funded infrastructure project, which began in July, should be completed and delivering town water by the end of June, according to Lee Department of Public Works Superintendent Al Zerbato.
"The line should go active by July 1, the deadline for completion," Zerbato said. "We are under budget and haven't had many change orders to the project."
Borges bid $3.2 million to lay 9,000 linear feet of a 12-inch pipeline, replacing a 6-inch water main along a 1.7-mile stretch from the town reservoir/water treatment plant to Canal Street, across from the former paper mill at the north end of Main Street.
The town is asking the state that the remaining $1.7 million of the $4.9 million public works grant be used for a secondary water main replacement and repaving the streets torn up by the project.
Zerbato says the additional larger pipe would be installed and tied into the new line at the East Center and Columbia streets intersection and run to the Columbia Mill on Columbia Street. That former papermaking plant, pending state licensure, is being converted into a marijuana-cultivation/manufacturing facility.
But, the replacement of the smaller water main on Main Street will have to wait.
Zerbato said town officials "don't want to throw a construction site in front of the stores and cause further hardship." He noted that there is no timeline for putting the project out to bid.
Bids for the Main Street project had been expected to be opened in February 2020, but town officials canceled that when they realized they needed to give contractors more information in their packets.
Money set aside for the estimated $2 million to $3 million project, water-user fees and other revenue sources is expected to pay for the Main Street work, pending special or annual town meeting approval.
Lee Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Colleen Henry said her members appreciate town government being sensitive to the local economy trying to survive the financial impacts of the coronavirus. Henry thanks the shop-local attitude of townspeople keeping the community open for business.
"The people in Lee are so good about supporting our businesses," she said. "It's a testament to how people are so attached to this town."