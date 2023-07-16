Berkshire Mycological Society documents fungal diversity in the Berkshires on woodland walk

LENOX — In this summer of intermittent showers, Alex Lak took to the woods Saturday looking for bright yellow chanterelles and black trumpets to put in stews.
Moisture-loving wild mushrooms are making an appearance on the floor of the forest of the Berkshires in a variety of colors, shapes and forms.
On Saturday, Lak was one of a half dozen people, who met to hunt, identify and in some cases, eat their finds.
The Berkshire Mycological Society typically meets Sunday mornings. They met Saturday because of a foreboding weather forecast. Different varieties of mushrooms have different seasons, with morels in May, and the group numbers on the weekly walks swell accordingly.
Before heading out, they gathered at a picnic table, where Lak displayed a large roughly football-shaped black chaga, prized for its medicinal qualities. Lak found that specimen in the woods near his Worthington home. He brought it as a gift to John Wheeler of Housatonic, president of the society.
Lak grew up with the tradition of foraging from childhood in Chicopee for a genus known as bolete with his father, who was born in Poland.
“It kind of like brings back family history, traditions,” he said, noting that foraging for mushrooms is a pastime in Slavic countries.
Like others on the walk, he credited Wheeler for broadening his palate and confidence in the endeavor.
It wasn’t long after the group began walking through the woods that Lak came upon a patch of black trumpets.
Rather than hoarding his find, he notified Wheeler, who confirmed the identification. Lak waited while others bent down to collect the fungus, placing examples in woven baskets they carried over one arm. Then he took some for himself, which he said he planned to dry for later use.
Drying intensifies the flavor of wild mushrooms, though not every type dries well.
Russell Peacock, who with his wife, Constance Hansen, is a photographer, came upon a particularly photogenic mushroom in the woods: an amanita jacksonii, whose top faded from a central bright red to a yellow orange at the edges.
In 2018, the Egremont couple invited Wheeler to give them a private mushroom tour through their property, which culminated in a meal of cooked mushrooms and wine.
“We found maitakes and trumpets and hedgehogs,” Hansen said. “It was kind of mind-boggling. … Oh, and the lobster mushrooms.”
The couple has been foraging with Wheeler and the society regularly since, photographing fungi and slowly gaining confidence in their prowess in identifying wild mushrooms that are palatable, such as chicken of the woods, hen of the woods and morels.
In the woods, the foragers worked alone, in pairs and sometimes came together as a group in a casual and organic flow.
Wheeler offered both Latin and common names for the specimens the other foragers brought to him on the walk. He also has his own names for certain types of mushrooms, among them holographic mushrooms, coltricia cinnamomea, which shimmer in the light.
He also assessed the condition of each specimen, noting whether tiny insects infested it or other secondary fungus had contaminated it.
He knew some by sight. He inspected others, looking for a veil, noting the shape, base, whether they had gills and what type if they did, and the color upon scraping.
In some cases, he used his nose to make determinations. One inedible mushroom smells like marzipan. There’s another mushroom that smells like pumpkin or apricot, depending on the nose of the smeller.
Touch was also instructive, with some mushrooms characteristically slimy, others particularly fragile, and the lactarius expressing a milky substance through its gills when broken.
Along the way, one of the foragers caught sight of a fungus known as violet coral or clavarioid fungi, which Wheeler said is rare — but only because it’s hard to see.
Noting a slight disturbance to a leaf, Wheeler reached down and revealed a trove of mushrooms beneath.
Wheeler has been foraging since 1988. He first tried foraging in Lee with a friend who grew up collecting wild honey mushrooms and bear’s head tooth. One time out was all it took for him to get hooked.
He bought the first edition of the National Audubon Society Field Guide to Mushrooms edited by Gary Lincoff. He recommends that guide and still refers to it. It arranges mushrooms by color, an intuitive system for beginners who may not know which genus a particular specimen belongs to.
“These guys are in it for the food,” Wheeler said of the other foragers. “I have bags of mushrooms in my freezer and I have bags of mushrooms in my pantry all dried and ready to go.”
He said his interest in foraging now is primarily to document the fungal diversity in the Berkshires.
After the walk, Wheeler gathered with the other foragers, laying out the specimens on paper towels to enumerate the different fungi they found in the woods.
There was a moment of silence as he counted 96 varieties. Among them were a few yellow-foot chanterelles that Lak planned to make into an omelet for supper.
“I love being outside,” said Vicki Zacharewicz of Pittsfield, reflecting on her interest. “And I like foraging and exploring. There’s just so much in nature that we really don’t know about. And the more you go out, the more you learn. But you also realize how little you know.”