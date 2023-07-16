<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Berkshire Mycological Society documents fungal diversity in the Berkshires on woodland walk

john wheeler kneeling to pick mushroom

Berkshire Mycological Society President John Wheeler kneels to pick an amanita mushroom to add to the day’s species count while leading a mushroom walk through the woods in Lenox on Saturday.

 STEPHANIE ZOLLSHAN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

LENOX — In this summer of intermittent showers, Alex Lak took to the woods Saturday looking for bright yellow chanterelles and black trumpets to put in stews.

Moisture-loving wild mushrooms are making an appearance on the floor of the forest of the Berkshires in a variety of colors, shapes and forms.

On Saturday, Lak was one of a half dozen people, who met to hunt, identify and in some cases, eat their finds.

The Berkshire Mycological Society typically meets Sunday mornings. They met Saturday because of a foreboding weather forecast. Different varieties of mushrooms have different seasons, with morels in May, and the group numbers on the weekly walks swell accordingly.

John Wheeler smelling mushroom at picnic table with Alex Lak

Berkshire Mycological Society President John Wheeler, left, gives a bolete mushroom the ‘sniff test’ while Alex Lak checks out another one before the start of a walk through the woods in Lenox.

Before heading out, they gathered at a picnic table, where Lak displayed a large roughly football-shaped black chaga, prized for its medicinal qualities. Lak found that specimen in the woods near his Worthington home. He brought it as a gift to John Wheeler of Housatonic, president of the society.

Lak grew up with the tradition of foraging from childhood in Chicopee for a genus known as bolete with his father, who was born in Poland.

“It kind of like brings back family history, traditions,” he said, noting that foraging for mushrooms is a pastime in Slavic countries.

people in woods looking st mushrooms

Berkshire Mycological Society President John Wheeler identifies mushrooms found by participants during a mushroom walk in Lenox.

Like others on the walk, he credited Wheeler for broadening his palate and confidence in the endeavor.

It wasn’t long after the group began walking through the woods that Lak came upon a patch of black trumpets.

Rather than hoarding his find, he notified Wheeler, who confirmed the identification. Lak waited while others bent down to collect the fungus, placing examples in woven baskets they carried over one arm. Then he took some for himself, which he said he planned to dry for later use.

Drying intensifies the flavor of wild mushrooms, though not every type dries well.

man looking at mushroom in woods

Russell Peacock leans over to identify a mushroom on a walk with the Berkshire Mycological Society in Lenox on Saturday.

Russell Peacock, who with his wife, Constance Hansen, is a photographer, came upon a particularly photogenic mushroom in the woods: an amanita jacksonii, whose top faded from a central bright red to a yellow orange at the edges.

In 2018, the Egremont couple invited Wheeler to give them a private mushroom tour through their property, which culminated in a meal of cooked mushrooms and wine.

“We found maitakes and trumpets and hedgehogs,” Hansen said. “It was kind of mind-boggling. … Oh, and the lobster mushrooms.”

people kneeling around black trumpet mushrooms in woods

Mushroom hunters kneel to gather black trumpet mushrooms, a ‘choice edible’ variety, on a mushroom walk through the woods with the Berkshire Mycological Society in Lenox on Saturday.

The couple has been foraging with Wheeler and the society regularly since, photographing fungi and slowly gaining confidence in their prowess in identifying wild mushrooms that are palatable, such as chicken of the woods, hen of the woods and morels.

In the woods, the foragers worked alone, in pairs and sometimes came together as a group in a casual and organic flow.

two bolete mushrooms in forest

Two bolete mushrooms pop up from the ground during a walk with the Berkshire Mycological Society on Saturday.

Wheeler offered both Latin and common names for the specimens the other foragers brought to him on the walk. He also has his own names for certain types of mushrooms, among them holographic mushrooms, coltricia cinnamomea, which shimmer in the light.

He also assessed the condition of each specimen, noting whether tiny insects infested it or other secondary fungus had contaminated it.

He knew some by sight. He inspected others, looking for a veil, noting the shape, base, whether they had gills and what type if they did, and the color upon scraping.

In some cases, he used his nose to make determinations. One inedible mushroom smells like marzipan. There’s another mushroom that smells like pumpkin or apricot, depending on the nose of the smeller.

Touch was also instructive, with some mushrooms characteristically slimy, others particularly fragile, and the lactarius expressing a milky substance through its gills when broken.

violet coral mushrooms

A small stand of violet coral mushrooms, or, clavaria zollingeri, pops up from the forest floor in Lenox on Saturday.

Along the way, one of the foragers caught sight of a fungus known as violet coral or clavarioid fungi, which Wheeler said is rare — but only because it’s hard to see.

Noting a slight disturbance to a leaf, Wheeler reached down and revealed a trove of mushrooms beneath.

different types of mushrooms together

The quantity of rainfall in the region this summer has created a habitat for happy mushrooms, yielding around 100 different kinds of mushrooms found on Saturday on the Berkshire Mycological Society’s mushroom walk in Lenox.

Wheeler has been foraging since 1988. He first tried foraging in Lee with a friend who grew up collecting wild honey mushrooms and bear’s head tooth. One time out was all it took for him to get hooked.

He bought the first edition of the National Audubon Society Field Guide to Mushrooms edited by Gary Lincoff. He recommends that guide and still refers to it. It arranges mushrooms by color, an intuitive system for beginners who may not know which genus a particular specimen belongs to.

“These guys are in it for the food,” Wheeler said of the other foragers. “I have bags of mushrooms in my freezer and I have bags of mushrooms in my pantry all dried and ready to go.”

baskets full of colorful mushrooms

He said his interest in foraging now is primarily to document the fungal diversity in the Berkshires.

After the walk, Wheeler gathered with the other foragers, laying out the specimens on paper towels to enumerate the different fungi they found in the woods.

There was a moment of silence as he counted 96 varieties. Among them were a few yellow-foot chanterelles that Lak planned to make into an omelet for supper.

“I love being outside,” said Vicki Zacharewicz of Pittsfield, reflecting on her interest. “And I like foraging and exploring. There’s just so much in nature that we really don’t know about. And the more you go out, the more you learn. But you also realize how little you know.”

man counting table full of mushrooms

Berkshire Mycological Society President John Wheeler counts the number of different types of mushrooms found during a mushroom walk on Saturday, with the final tally reaching about 100 different species.

Jane Kaufman is Community Voices Editor at The Berkshire Eagle. She can be reached at jkaufman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6125.

