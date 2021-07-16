A mystery disease sweeping the parts of the country that can cause neurological damage and death.
Sound familiar? This time, though, it's the bird community that is being hit, and wildlife officials in Massachusetts are asking homeowners to remove bird feeders and baths as a precautionary measure to slow the spread of the yet-to-be-named disease.
No cases have been reported in Massachusetts — the hardest-hit areas include Washington, D.C., and mid-Atlantic states such as Maryland and Virginia — but experts say it's possible the disease eventually could reach the Bay State.
"I've yet to meet a bird that knows where the state line is," said Thom Smith, an Eagle columnist and local nature expert.
The disease causes eye swelling and crusty discharge, and the majority of affected birds are fledgling common grackles, blue jays, European starlings and American robins. Symptoms also have been reported in other species of songbirds.
Common bacteria, such as salmonella and chlamydia, have been ruled out as a possible cause, as have the West Nile virus and avian influenza, leaving scientists puzzled.
The bird deaths first were reported in late May in Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky. More recent cases have been reported in Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana.
The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife sent out an advisory this week, asking residents to remove their bird feeders and baths — places where birds can congregate and transmit diseases. Andrew Madden, western district supervisor for MassWildlife, said birds don't need the feeders in the summer anyway, because food sources are plentiful. Also, the feeders can become an attraction for bears.
"I would hope that a lot of people would follow this advisory," Madden said.
Madden said there still are a lot of unknowns about the disease, but "we're certainly concerned enough about [it] to make the recommendation. ... Residents of Western Massachusetts and all of Massachusetts should be concerned about it."
MassWildlife is encouraging the public to report any observations of sick or dead birds as a precaution.
"It is not necessary to report dead birds where strong evidence links the mortality to collision with glass or vehicles or predation by cats," the advisory stated.