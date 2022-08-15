Berkshire NAACP sets a new forum date for district attorney candidates

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire County branch of the NAACP said Monday it will co-host two virtual debates with candidates for the Berkshire County sheriff and Berkshire district attorney in the final weeks of both campaigns.

The announcement appears to resolve a dispute over forum appearances by the district attorney candidates.

The debates, scheduled for Aug. 29 from 6-9 p.m. over Zoom, will be moderated by Dr. Leticia Haynes, vice president for Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Williams College. The Central Berkshire County and Williamstown League of Women Voters and the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts are co-hosts.

The event will take place two days after the start of early voting, which runs from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2.

Both district attorney candidates were invited in mid-July to a virtual debate hosted by the NAACP on Aug. 17 — this Wednesday.

The Shugrue campaign responded three days after the invitation letting the NAACP know he had a scheduling conflict. The candidate had committed to sitting down with local blogger Dan Valenti for a DA debate for his platform, Planet Valenti.

In emails between the campaign and NAACP, the Shugrue team attempted to reschedule the debate, but was told that the organization’s executive board voted in late July to keep the debate on Wednesday, deciding “that if only one candidate shows, then that candidate will simply debate an empty chair.”

The Harrington campaign, which had previously been chastised by the Shugrue camp for “ducking debates,” issued a statement last week criticizing the Shugrue campaign’s choice in events.

"The NAACP is the preeminent racial, social, and civil rights organization in Berkshire County. I'm looking forward to discussing my record of reform as Berkshire District Attorney and encourage my opponent to not skip this debate — the issues at hand are too important,” Harrington said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Harrington’s campaign later called Planet Valenti “an inflammatory, extremist, right-wing blog known for promoting race-baiting and misogynistic content.”

Valenti, asked for a response, called that description of his website "laughable."

"It’s the D.A.’s characterization of Planet Valenti that is 'inflammatory and extremist,'" Valenti said by email, when asked for his response. "This is just Andrea’s excuse for ducking out of yet another debate. She’s scared to appear in a live, in-person, forum that will require wits and the ability to think on her feet to handle the tough questions that citizens and voters have been asking."

"As for Planet Valenti, the only thing we promote is fair and accurate coverage, both news and opinion. We are the opposite of what the DA’s campaign says we are," he said. "My readers know it. We have a right wing and a left wing. That’s why we’re flying."

The Harrington spokesperson said the campaign believes it is irresponsible for any candidate to appear on Valenti's forum "to validate this sort of behavior, especially those seeking to be District Attorney .... It is deeply troubling that Tim Shugrue has chosen to embrace Dan Valenti ... over participation in a debate hosted by the NAACP on the same night."

The Shugrue campaign, in turn, said this: “Ms. Harrington's campaign is being disingenuous by saying Tim declined, where we are working with these organizations to find alternative dates.”

The campaign said it was NAACP organizers who declined to find a workaround on timing and that the campaign is attempting to juggle Shugrue’s court schedule as a defense attorney with his public appearances.

The situation shifted Monday with the NAACP announcement. Branch President Dennis Powell called on both candidates to “make the commitment to show up” for voters.

"Holding debates by nonpartisan organizations like the NAACP Berkshire County Branch, League of Women Voters, and American Civil Liberties Union, Massachusetts (ACLUM) allows voters to be able to hear the differences in candidates' opinions and approaches to things that affect our community,” Powell said in a statement.

“The hosts have rescheduled this debate to work around the candidates' schedules so we're asking them all to make the commitment to show up and allow voters to have the most information before they cast their vote.”

Harrington’s campaign said that it will not be participating in the Valenti event, which is still scheduled to be filmed Wednesday and posted on Valenti’s blog and social media accounts.