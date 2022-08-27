NAACP cancels Monday debates for Berkshire County district attorney and sheriff races after Timothy Shugrue misses deadline, Thomas Bowler has scheduling conflict

PITTSFIELD — There won't be a debate among candidates for district attorney and sheriff hosted by the Berkshire county branch of the NAACP, the organization said.

The racial and social justice organization said it offered the candidates two possible dates for a debate, but that district attorney candidate Timothy Shugrue didn't commit by the deadline they said was provided. Incumbent Sheriff Thomas Bowler said he had a conflict.

Shugrue's camp said they were under the impression that negotiations about the date of the date were still ongoing when the NAACP announced Thursday the debate was off.

The Shugrue campaign said they accepted the NAACP's invitation to debate on Thursday, and has asked the NAACP to reconsider the cancelation and hold a DA debate, according to a spokesman.

Powell said he had given all DA and sheriff candidates a reply-by date of Aug. 17 and Shugrue missed it.

Bowler told The Eagle Thursday evening that he had a scheduling conflict and that he would be out of town. He said it was a personal matter but he did not elaborate. He said the NAACP offered two dates and neither worked.

In a statement posted to social media, the local branch of the NAACP said it is the group's function to host debates.

"While all the candidates have publicly spoken about equity and unfair practices towards marginalized groups, only two Berkshire Sheriff Candidate Alf Barbalunga and Berkshire District Attorney Candidate Andrea Harrington were able to make the dates we offered work," reads the statement, which came from from NAACP President Dennis Powell. "And to us, this speaks volumes."

Powell said the NAACP doesn't endorse candidates, but aims to educate voters on the functions of the two offices and the candidates vying for the opportunity to fill them. Powell added that he wanted to release publicly an accounting of how things unfolded from his end.

He said Barbalunga and Harrington said they were available on both dates offered by the NAACP.

"It was two dates that we gave. So clearly if they wanted to, and they felt like it was important enough, they would have changed their schedule," Powell told The Eagle.

Shugrue's camp, meanwhile, said Shugrue still wants to participate in a NAACP debate.

A spokesman for Shugrue's campaign said he "wants another opportunity to show why he’s the better candidate for criminal justice reform, and allow voters to hear directly from him why effective law enforcement and criminal justice reform at the same time is the right direction for Berkshire County."

According to the spokesman, after telling the NAACP he couldn't make the Aug. 17 proposed date work because of a "conflict," the NAACP "locked in" Aug. 29 as the date.

Shugrue appeared with local blogger Dan Valenti on Aug. 17.

Shugrue's spokesman said he accepted the invitation to participate in the Aug. 29 NAACP debate on Thursday.

The spokesman said the NAACP informed the campaign directly about the cancelation Friday morning.

Powell also said that Shugrue accepted the invitation on Thursday, receiving word from Shugrue's camp about two hours after the NAACP post went up announcing the cancelation of its debate.

Asked whether Shugrue accepted the debate invitation after seeing the NAACP's social media post, a spokesman for his campaign said: "No, we were informed by a supporter last night at an event and got no official word until this morning in an email."

He confirmed that the campaign has asked Powell to reconsider and hold the DA debate.

The campaign said the debate is a priority and that "racial justice and inclusivity are top priorities for Attorney Shugrue and he is deeply, personally committed to addressing these issues when he is elected as the District Attorney."

Bowler's campaign manager, his sister Donna Mattoon, confirmed that Bowler could not make the Aug. 29 date because of a personal matter, which she has been scheduled for over a month.

She said the Aug. 17 date didn't work for Bowler either because he was in Springfield for two events, including one with the Massachusetts Sheriffs' Association.

"I'm running an office plus a campaign. I have a very, very busy schedule this month," Bowler said.

Bowler and Shugrue noted their participation in separate NAACP forums this summer. Powell said those were forums aimed at educating voters about the roles of the respective offices, rather than be debates.