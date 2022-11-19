National Adoption Day brings six Berkshire families closer together

PITTSFIELD — Joan M. McMenemy, first justice of the Berkshire Juvenile Court, needed to use creative methods to gain order in her court during National Adoption Day ceremonies, Thursday morning.
Whenever the attention of one of eight children being adopted that day seemed to drift, she let go of a balloon she just inflated, making a noise more effective than the sound of a gavel.
National Adoption Day was started in 2000 as a way to finalize adoptions before Thanksgiving. The one-day event has grown to 400 cities. This year, 101 adoptions by 85 families took place across the ten different commonwealth courts. At Pittsfield's ceremony, McMenemy recognized the deep bond that already existed between the kids and their parents who, for the most part, had fostered them for a long time prior.
"I am the lucky judge who gets to legalize what you have known in your hearts for a long time. That this is your forever family," she said.
To make the process more friendly, the judge asked the kids about their favorite meals, their hobbies and the family members and friends who were present.
Whitney Superneau's classmates were not able to attend in person due to a prior engagement known as fifth grade. They were, however, able to join through Zoom without interrupting their pajama party. At the end of the ceremony, McMenemy had a surprise for Whitney Superneau, and her mother, Katie Superneau, 35.
"Whitney, you're going to be adopting Katie too," she said. The judge let Whitney sit in her chair while signing the adoption certificate with a pink flamingo pen.
After the ceremony, Katie Superneau told The Eagle about her journey to adoption.
"My mom and dad did foster care for 20-plus years and they kind of got me into foster care," she said adding her parents had adopted four boys and they all lived together in a house with chaotic and cheery atmosphere. "Whitney came up for adoption and I already had her for three years and I just couldn't see her anywhere else. And my mother and father had already adopted four boys."
Katie Superneau emphasized that the child's consent is also important in the adoption process.
"She knew that she was up for adoption and I asked her how she felt about it. I wanted her input. Did she wanted to be part of my family. You have to definitely consider both ends and what's best for your family," she said.
Asked about her plans for the day, Whitney said she was going to bring cupcakes for her class. But first, she needed to change into her pajamas.