500 National Guard members deploy today to help Massachusetts hospitals

Massachusetts is closing out 2021 with COVID-19 seeming to spread as quickly as ever and both health care facilities and testing infrastructure systems appearing to be overwhelmed.
On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker is deploying 500 National Guard members to do what they can to aid hospitals and ambulance providers that are struggling with a critical shortage of workers.
Also by Monday, many hospitals will need to postpone or cancel any non-essential, non-urgent scheduled procedures. When the state reopened the Worcester field hospital and started accepting patients on Dec. 6, 2020, there were a total of 1,516 people hospitalized with COVID-19 including 302 people in intensive care.
As of Wednesday, there were 1,621 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 353 people in intensive care.
This winter, field hospitals have not emerged in part, officials say, because of staffing challenges and site availability. "The most critical component of a field hospital is the staffing, it cannot be shipped from storage and put into service when we need them," Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said a year ago when she put out a call for health care workers to sign up to staff the field hospitals.
Debate continues on whether people should be required or just decide for themselves whether to mask up in indoor public spaces, and state education officials are inching closer to a decision on whether to extend the mask mandate that most schools are operating under and which is set to expire on Jan. 15.
Vaccinations are preventing many people from becoming severely ill and the Food and Drug Administration just gave emergency authorization to a new pill to treat some patients, but the pandemic's in-state death toll is closing in on 20,000 and people across the state are anxious and struggling with the mental health impacts associated with the pandemic's upheaval.
In announcing his plans to step away from public office, Baker said he wanted to focus on "the work" and pandemic management during his final year in office.
That election year begins Saturday and with the COVID-19 surge fueled further by holiday gatherings, Baker's back in the thicket of a virus crisis while the Legislature, where some members have strong views about what should be done, remains on its winter recess for another nearly two weeks.