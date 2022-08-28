Celebrate National Red Wine Day at one of these 4 Berkshire wineries

Raise a glass of your favorite red wine on Sunday, Aug. 28, in honor of National Red Wine Day.
The weather in the Berkshires looks picture perfect for a lazy afternoon of sipping red wine at one of Berkshire County's local wineries. Here are four wineries that are worth a visit, as well as red wines worth toasting to a national holiday that wine lovers really celebrate more than one day a year — if we're being honest!
Balderdash Cellars
Address: 81 State Road, Richmond
Contact information: balderdashcellars.com, 413-464-4629
Reds worth trying: Balderdash lovers like a pour of the winery's medium-bodied Pinot Noir named Joyride. There's also Truth Serum, a rich and dark red Malbec with notes of plumb, blackberry and smoky oak.
Furnace Brook Winery at Hilltop Orchards
Address: 508 Canaan Road / Route 295, Richmond
Contact information: hilltoporchards.com, 413-344-6817
Reds worth trying: This winery hidden in a picture-perfect apple orchard does offer your traditional reds, like a Merlot or a Long Island Cabernet, but it also has sweeter options for those who are willing to pretend a rose is red-ish. (We won't tell the red wine police if you don't!)
Les Trois Emme Vineyard & Winery
Address: 8 Knight Road, New Marlborough
Contact information: www.ltewinery.com, 413-528-1015
Reds worth trying: For those looking for reds on the sweeter side, this winery offers Jack's Ruby Red, a chilled red blend that is perfect to use in a Sangria. There's also a summery Picnic Basket Red or a Shiraz and Cabernet blend for the red-wine traditionalists.
Sunset Meadow Vineyards
Address: 296 South Main St., Sheffield
Contact information: sunsetmeadowvineyards.com, 413-248-1330
Reds worth trying: Sip on dry, complex red wine blends like New Dawn, a red blend of Estate grapes that is dry and fruit forward. Looking for something even more full-bodied? Their Bourbon Barrel Aged St. Croix is aged in 10-year-old bourbon barrels.