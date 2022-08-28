<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NATIONAL RED WINE DAY

Celebrate National Red Wine Day at one of these 4 Berkshire wineries

Raise a glass of your favorite red wine on Sunday, Aug. 28, in honor of National Red Wine Day. 

The weather in the Berkshires looks picture perfect for a lazy afternoon of sipping red wine at one of Berkshire County's local wineries. Here are four wineries that are worth a visit, as well as red wines worth toasting to a national holiday that wine lovers really celebrate more than one day a year — if we're being honest!

BALDERDASHOPEN

Balderdash Cellars on Route 41 in Richmond offers an indoor tasting room and plenty of outdoor seating.

Balderdash Cellars

Address: 81 State Road, Richmond

Contact information: balderdashcellars.com, 413-464-4629

Reds worth trying: Balderdash lovers like a pour of the winery's medium-bodied Pinot Noir named Joyride. There's also Truth Serum, a rich and dark red Malbec with notes of plumb, blackberry and smoky oak. 

Hilltop.jpg

Furnace Brook Winery at Hilltop Orchards

Address: 508 Canaan Road / Route 295, Richmond

Contact information: hilltoporchards.com, 413-344-6817

Reds worth trying: This winery hidden in a picture-perfect apple orchard does offer your traditional reds, like a Merlot or a Long Island Cabernet, but it also has sweeter options for those who are willing to pretend a rose is red-ish. (We won't tell the red wine police if you don't!) 

Les Trois Emme Winery

Favorite labels of Les Trois Emme wines on display in the tasting room. 

Les Trois Emme Vineyard & Winery

Address: 8 Knight Road, New Marlborough

Contact information: www.ltewinery.com, 413-528-1015

Reds worth trying: For those looking for reds on the sweeter side, this winery offers Jack's Ruby Red, a chilled red blend that is perfect to use in a Sangria. There's also a summery Picnic Basket Red or a Shiraz and Cabernet blend for the red-wine traditionalists. 

In the Sunset Meadow of Massachusetts production room, wine ferments in tanks and barrels. All of the Sunset Meadow wines are aged two to five years.

In the Sunset Meadow of Massachusetts production room, wine ferments in tanks and barrels. All of the Sunset Meadow wines are aged two to five years.

Sunset Meadow Vineyards

Address: 296 South Main St., Sheffield

Contact information: sunsetmeadowvineyards.com, 413-248-1330

Reds worth trying: Sip on dry, complex red wine blends like New Dawn, a red blend of Estate grapes that is dry and fruit forward. Looking for something even more full-bodied? Their Bourbon Barrel Aged St. Croix is aged in 10-year-old bourbon barrels. 

Lindsey Hollenbaugh can be reached at lhollenbaugh@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6621. 

Tags

Managing Editor of Content Engagement

Lindsey Hollenbaugh is the managing editor of content engagement for The Berkshire Eagle. A native of upstate New York, she has a journalism degree from Ithaca College. She lives in Pittsfield with her husband and son.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all