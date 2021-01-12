Great Barrington has chosen an internal candidate as its new police chief, a hometown guy who has spent a quarter century with the force.
The town announced Tuesday that Paul Storti, a 26-year member of the Great Barrington Police Department, will succeed former Chief William R. Walsh Jr.
“I’m excited and ready for this challenge,” Storti said in a statement provided by the town. “I have big shoes to fill, but Chief Walsh mentored me and gave me the tools to bring the department to its next level.”
Storti, 53, lives in Great Barrington and was born in Housatonic. He was the only internal candidate for the post. Storti and the town are still discussing details of his employment contract.
“Paul Storti emerged easily as the very best candidate to build on the progressive groundwork laid by Chief Walsh,” said Town Manager Mark Pruhenski. Walsh was with the force for 40 years until his retirement Dec. 23.
Storti, a sergeant for 10 years, served as acting chief for several weeks. The search drew more than 30 candidates, the town said. Storti was selected from among three finalists.
Pruhenski said in the statement that Storti is respected by fellow officers and believes the department can evolve to more fully embrace 21st century policing practices. “Every day we can work to better serve people, and we must go the extra mile to build and maintain trust,” Storti said in the statement. “My goal is to strive to make ours the best police department in the county.”
Storti has said his priorities include diversity in hiring, addressing mental health issues as they affect the community and new approaches to traffic enforcement.
According to the town, the new chief plans to create the position of community outreach and education officer. That officer will be charged with helping the department communicate better with underrepresented citizens and groups.