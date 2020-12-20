STOCKBRIDGE — Winterlights at Naumkeag has been named one of the country's best public light displays by USA TODAY's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards.
Located at 5 Prospect Hill Road in Stockbridge, Naumkeag finished sixth on the top-10 list. The win honors both of the properties where Winterlights takes place, which includes the Stockbridge location and the Eleanor Cabot Bradley Estate in Canton, N.Y.
Due to the demand in tickets, the Trustees of Reservations has also announced an extension of Winterlights, which will now run until mid-January and offer an additional 3,000 tickets over that time.
“That Winterlights is now recognized on a national level in addition to being so beloved locally is incredibly heartening for us as an organization,” Trustees Chief of Places & Engagement Christine Morin said in a news release. “With high demand and limited capacity, we are thrilled to offer two additional weeks so more folks can safely experience the wonder of Winterlights.”
The display will be open from 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 on Jan. 6-10 and again on Jan. 13-17.
Masks are required for anyone older than two, social distancing should take place at all times, guests will experience Winterlights on a one-way path and should limit their stay to one hour. All parking will be on-site with no shuttle buses.
All events are subject to cancellation depending on new recommendations from the governor as well as changes in the number of or severity of COVID cases in these communities.
Tickets can be purchased at thetrustees.org/winterlights.