After House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal introduced legislation to bump the size of stimulus checks to $2,000, House Republicans moved quickly to block the measure.
The Caring for Americans with Supplemental Help (CASH) Act proposed to give each eligible family member of a household $2,000. That’s an increase of $1,400 from the $600 included in a bipartisan $900 billion COVID relief deal that passed both houses of Congress earlier this week.
President Donald Trump voiced harsh criticisms of the bill Tuesday, suggesting that he might not sign the legislation but that he supported upping check sizes. In a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday night, Trump said: “I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple.”
During negotiations, however, the Trump administration had “never” voiced support for larger payments, Neal said in a Thursday morning news conference.
“This came out of nowhere — this tweet,” said Neal, D-Springfield. “This [deal] was done and dusted last week, and all of a sudden, there’s a tweet and we decided that we were going to accept his offer.”
Democrats were seeking to push the legislation through by “unanimous consent,” Neal said, meaning that a single Republican objection would stop its progress. A reporter informed Neal at the end of the news conference that Republicans had blocked the measure.
“They blocked it already?” Neal asked, later adding, “We somehow thought that might happen.”
Neal, D-Springfield, had released a statement earlier on Thursday about the new legislation, saying “for months, Democrats have consistently sought to provide Americans with a substantial second round of direct financial assistance. Now that the President has finally endorsed that idea as well, we’re ready to immediately pass the CASH Act to put an additional $2,000 into the pockets of folks in need.
“Congressional Republicans must join us in this effort and not block critical relief from reaching families who are hurting,” he said in the statement.