Federal spending bill includes $1 million for Greylock Glen Outdoor Center construction

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, a Springfield Democrat, announced in a news release that the federal spending bill that President Joe Biden signed last week includes $1 million for construction of the proposed Greylock Glen Outdoor Center.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO

ADAMS — The most recent federal spending bill includes $1 million for the construction of the proposed Greylock Glen Outdoor Center in Adams.

House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal noted the “earmark” in a news release from his office. Adams, which has awarded a construction contract to the local Souliere & Zepka Construction Inc., has received $9.3 million from the state government for the project.

President Joe Biden signed the $1.5 trillion bill last week, and it includes $13.6 billion in new aid to Ukraine.

The nearly $8 million in local funding that Neal noted for the congressional district also includes $350 million to Berkshire Community College for nursing simulation upgrades, Neal’s office said.

