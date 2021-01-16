U.S. Rep. Richard Neal will attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday and follow safety guidance from Capitol Police.
“At this time, there are a number of road closures and entry to House office buildings is reduced to a very small number of locations,” a spokesperson for Neal, D-Springfield, told The Eagle on Thursday. “We expect more restrictions will be put in place ahead of next Wednesday’s inauguration.”
Safety concerns surrounding the inauguration have followed after supporters of President Donald Trump violently invaded the Capitol on Jan. 6. Four rioters and a Capitol Police officer died.
Federal lawmakers received briefings on possible safety threats this week, and “a small number of members … have begun to raise the possibility of avoiding an in-person inauguration,” Politico reported Tuesday.
An Illinois man was arrested Tuesday after he threatened to kill Democrats at the inauguration.