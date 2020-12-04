The “now you see it, now you don’t” coastal winter storm for Saturday is on track to deliver the season’s first plow-worthy snowfall to much of Massachusetts — but the Berkshires are expected to see only a few inches.
The heaviest snowfall will be felt east of the Pioneer Valley to the Boston metro area.
Government forecasters posted a winter weather advisory for Berkshire County from 7 a.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday.
They predicted varying amounts of snow: an inch or two in Great Barrington and vicinity and in the North Adams area, 2 to 3 inches in Pittsfield and adjacent towns, and up to 4 inches in the hilltowns along the county’s eastern border.
Central Massachusetts, including Worcester County, is under a winter storm warning, with 8 to 12 inches expected; Boston and its suburbs could get close to 4 inches.
The system, expected to be off the New Jersey coast by midday Saturday, has proved to be tricky to predict, and Boston government forecasters described the storm as a nor’easter whose track still could require revised projections of snow totals because of a “higher than usual amount of uncertainty.”
At the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., meteorologist Brian Montgomery agreed that “it’s a tough call; the question will be snow accumulations with mild ground temperatures.”
In the Berkshires, the snow is likeliest from midday Saturday until midnight. Sandisfield, Otis, Monterey, Hinsdale, Peru, Windsor, Savoy and Florida are among the towns that could see 4 inches, give or take, from the storm.
Sunday shapes up as dry but much colder, with fair weather for much of next week, with temperatures moderating to seasonable levels by midweek and then above normal starting Thursday.