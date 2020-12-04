It appears to be the “now you see it, now you don’t” winter storm for Friday night and Saturday.
That’s the midday update from the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., where forecasters have pulled back on their snowfall prediction for much of Berkshire County.
The retreat from the previously issued winter storm watch is blamed on the shifting track of the system, now expected to move quickly offshore, passing just east of Block Island, R.I., and Cape Cod.
That means that unless you live in the eastern Berkshire hilltowns, shovels and plows can stay in the garage, most likely. The government forecast, still subject to change, calls for an inch or two of snow, at best, from Sheffield to Great Barrington, north to Pittsfield, Adams, North Adams and Williamstown. AccuWeather predicts a countywide total of 1 to 3 inches.
But towns like Sandisfield, Otis, Monterey, Hinsdale, Peru, Windsor, Savoy and Florida could see 4 to 6 inches. To the east, the Pioneer Valley, central Massachusetts and metro west Boston are targeted for 6 inches or more.
Just to be safe, the government forecasters said, they’ll keep the winter storm watch in effect for the Berkshires and southern Vermont for Saturday, since coastal storms are notorious for last-minute track shifts that can make a big difference in snowfall totals.
The expectation is for higher terrain areas to transition from rain to snow first on Saturday afternoon, with lower-elevation regions likely to see some wet snow, said meteorologist Christina Speciale from the Albany office of the National Weather Service. The likeliest time frame for any snowfall in the Berkshires is from 1 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday.
She cautioned that the potential for the coastal storm to track further west and inland remains a possibility.
Sunday shapes up as dry but much colder, with fair weather for much of next week, with temperatures moderating to seasonable levels by midweek and then above normal starting Thursday.
This story will be updated.