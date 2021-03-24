PITTSFIELD — The Department of Homeland Security conducted an operation Wednesday on Maple Street, a local police lieutenant confirmed.
Pittsfield Police Lt. John Soules said the department assisted with the operation, and referred a reporter to the federal agency for additional information.
A spokesman for Homeland Security said he did not have any additional information immediately available Wednesday afternoon.
Neighbors told The Eagle that law enforcement arrived on Maple Street around 7 or 8 a.m. and remained at the scene until mid-day. Authorities entered a house on Maple Street, said neighbor Beckyann Holmes, who said she looked out her window and saw the activity around 9 a.m. after being alerted by another neighbor.
A man was taken into custody, according to Holmes and other neighbors who asked not to be named. A photo captured by a neighbor and shared with The Eagle appeared to show a man wearing a suit being taken into custody.
Holmes said the police response included several unmarked cars and at least marked Pittsfield police cruiser.
