ADAMS — After only two months on the job, still in field training, Adams Police Officer Samantha Morin wound up saving the life of a stabbing victim.
“It is with my deepest and profound admiration that I most willingly and gladly write to the Select Board a Letter of Commendation for Samantha Morin and request that she be formally recognized for her heroic actions on Nov. 23, 2020,” wrote Adams Police Sgt. Dylan C. Hicks.
“As a police officer for the town of Adams in the Field Training Program she responded to a call for service of a stabbing and provided extraordinary life-saving measures in the form of medical aid to the victim.”
The Select Board honored Morin for her action during a meeting Nov. 24.
“She’s a really great officer, and we’re glad to have her on the Adams team,” Adams Police Chief Troy Bacon told The Eagle. “She is not afraid to step in when she’s needed.”
Before Morin joined the Adams Police Department, she served in law enforcement for the military, Bacon noted.
The Nov. 23 call came about 11:20 p.m., for an altercation on East Hoosac Street.
According to the criminal complaint filed at the Northern Berkshire District Court, written by Officer Travis Cunningham, there was an altercation between the victim, Prince Givens, 23, and Javon Smith, 31, the boyfriend of his mother.
The police report shows that, when officers arrived, Givens was outside the building with a shirt wrapped around his left arm and several friends were helping him to stand. In the midst of the chaos — with two other officers trying to identify witnesses and bystanders, searching the apartment and seeking the assailant — Morin immediately went to work providing medical assistance to Givens.
She took a combat application tourniquet from her belt and used it to slow the rush of blood flowing from the wound.
Smith turned himself in a few minutes later. He was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon with serious bodily injury. He was arraigned Nov. 25, and is being held in custody, pending a dangerousness hearing set for Monday.
After interviewing the officers and the ambulance’s emergency medical team who were on the scene, as well as doctors at Berkshire Medical Center who treated Givens, Police Department officials determined that “Officer Morin’s actions alone of applying a tourniquet to the victim was without a doubt the action that preserved the victim’s life. A failure to act or delay in action most definitely could have led to a tragic outcome,” reads the letter of commendation.
“The actions of Officer Morin are a true testament to the commitment to her training and her commitment to serve and help others even in the most difficult and stressful circumstances,” the letter continues. “Officer Morin’s exemplary actions reflect great credit upon herself, the Adams Police Department, and the town of Adams.”