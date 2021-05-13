When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: New Ashford Fire Department parking lot

In a budget with only slight increases, New Ashford is looking to move past the project to install high-speed broadband and get back to the basic cost of running the town.

Canceling debt authorizations: One warrant article proposes that the town “vote to rescind” borrowing authorized at the 2015 town meeting in the amount of $420,000. The borrowing was intended to pay for projects that never came about or have been completed.

Cemetery change: Another warrant article asks voters to authorize a ballot question in the 2022 town election to change the elected Cemetery Committee to an appointed committee.

BUDGET

Fiscal 2022: $758,003*

Increase: 1.1 percent

*Does not include spending for the Enterprise Fund, proposed at $77,126

LINE ITEMS

$451,240 For the School Committee account

$14,820 for the Fire Department budget

$13,050 for the town assessor

— Scott Stafford

