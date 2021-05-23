NEW ASHFORD — Town Clerk Lorri Trottier is challenging incumbent Jason Jayko for a seat on the Select Board. She is also being challenged for the Town Clerk post by Susan Supranowicz.
All other elected posts are uncontested. Those include incumbents Brenda Frye for three years on the School Committee, and Richard George for a five-year term on the Planning Board.
There are three candidates running for a one-year term on the Cemetery Committee. There are four opens seats. On the ballot are incumbents John Haig Jr., and Kurt Singer along with candidate Anthony Bossana.
One ballot question asks voters to approve changing the town clerk position from elected to appointed.
Polls are open from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Town Hall.