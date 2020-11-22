Adam Hinds

On Monday, state Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, will outline a new grant program for Berkshires business, with more than a third of the $250,000 in available funding headed to firms owned by Black, indigenous and people of color to address challenges brought on by the pandemic. 

PITTSFIELD — More than a third of a new $250,000 fund will be granted to local businesses owned by Black, indigenous and people of color, with details coming Monday. 

State Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, will hold an outdoor announcement about the grant program Monday. The money will be managed and distributed by the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission.

Hinds will speak about the effort at 1 p.m. in the small park in front of 41 North St.  

According to Hinds' office, the money will help small businesses in the Berkshires, including nonprofits, deal with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. Of the $250,000 in the fund, $100,000 will be distributed to entities owned by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC).

Joining Hinds at the event Monday will be Thomas Matuszko, executive director of the planning commission, and Alfred Enchill of the Berkshires Black Economic Council. The event is open to the public. 

Larry Parnass can be reached at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com and 413-588-8341.

