PITTSFIELD — If you hang around the parking lot of the newly opened Chipotle Mexican Grill at 555 Hubbard Ave., you might find some lingering differences of opinion.
“It’s gotta be the bowl,” said Matthew Clarke, referencing the burrito bowl on the menu.
“I’m the opposite,” said Will Conklin. “I’m actually adamant about getting the burrito.”
Chris Basile broke the tie between the three friends, opting for a bowl that was loaded up with guacamole and queso. Regardless of what they ordered, all three were happy to have a Chipotle to go to after a morning filled with tennis and activity up by Wahconah Falls.
“It was definitely a good meal — all the quality you expect from Chipotle was there,” Basile said.
The Chipotle on Hubbard Avenue is Pittsfield’s first. Just under a year after a letter of intent was filed to the Pittsfield Conservation Commission, the burrito chain opened its storefront replacing a Taco Bell location at that address.
The chain offers burritos and burrito bowls and allows customers to add ingredients as they see fit. A brick-and-mortar store in Pittsfield lets customers pick up or dine in, and a drive-through lane keeps things moving outside.
At mid-afternoon on Sunday, the parking lot for the new store was packed. Basile said he and his friends were glad they were able to beat the rush. Shortly after they started eating, the parking lot filled with cars and a line began to snake through the new storefront.
Some are coming to check the new restaurant out, though they may have had a Chipotle burrito from another location. Others are simply happy to see a new dining option in town. And still others see options on the menu that they’re excited about.
Rob Daugherty came with a list of things to get for himself and his family. As a vegetarian, he was excited to try the Sofritas, as he waited in line at the store on a busy Sunday afternoon.
Daugherty complimented the restaurant for its fresh ingredients and the ability to watch your food get prepared.
Nichole Falwell visited the Chipotle on Sunday to get food for herself and her kids, who wanted to try the new spot.
She was excited about having another option of food to try, but is looking forward to the day when the novelty wears off and things get a little less crowded. She hopes that in a few months, the store will have new options for dining, such as DoorDash deliveries.
For Tay Sandifer, it’s just nice to have one nearby.
“I think it’s awesome, especially because the food options here are super minimal compared to other areas” said Sandifer, in anticipation of his bowl with white rice and chicken.