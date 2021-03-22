Drury High School in North Adams has moved to remote learning through the end of the week after two positive COVID-19 tests were reported Sunday.
North Adams Public Schools did not specify whether the individuals with positive results were staff or students but said they "tested outside the pooled testing program."
Meanwhile, a staff member at Pittsfield High School tested positive, the district announced Sunday. Students from the affected classroom will switch to remote learning until at least Friday, while the rest of the school will remain in hybrid learning.
At Drury, hybrid learning is also expected to restart next Monday, the district announced. The district's elementary schools remain in hybrid.
Grab-and-go meals are available for remote students at Brayton and Colegrove Park elementary schools on Tuesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to noon, but the district is not offering on-site food service for remote students at Greylock Apartments or Mohawk Forest.
In North Adams, the new cases come just over a week after another community member had tested positive for COVID-19, a case that was identified through the districts new pooled testing program. The school has sponsored the program in order to help students return to the classroom.