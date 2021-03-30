RICHMOND — Town government will look familiar after the upcoming annual election, with one exception.
Seven of the eight open seats will be filled by current officeholders running unopposed.
According to the results of the 20-minute annual town caucus held at the Richmond Consolidated School on March 22, Kimmie Leeco will be the only newcomer, seeking a three-year School Committee term. She will succeed Dewey Wyatt, who chose not to run for reelection.
Alan Hanson is running for another Select Board term. Also on the ballot are Town Moderator William Martin; Planning Board member Peter Lopez; Finance Committee members Stevan Patterson and Robert Youdelman; Anthony Segal on the Board of Health and library trustee Katherine Keenum.
All are three-year terms except for town moderator, a one-year post.
The town election is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 22 at Town Hall.