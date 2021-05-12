SAVOY — The town of Savoy will be saying goodbye to several longtime elected officials, at least in some capacities.
When residents go to the polls May 19, they will usher in a new member of the Select Board, a new town clerk and a new tax collector.
And they will do that without having to choose who takes the positions. Voting will take place from noon to 8 p.m. at the town’s Senior Center.
John Tynan, the chair of the Select Board, opted not to return nomination papers for another term. Town resident Melanie Glynn will be on the ballot for that seat without opposition.
Two familiar faces in the town offices also plan to bow out — Town Clerk Brenda G. Smith and Tax Collector Susan McGrath.
As with the Select Board, successors are in the wings. Valerie Reiner, Savoy’s assistant town clerk, is running for Smith’s position as town clerk.
While no one is running for the tax collector position, a question on the ballot would authorize that job to change from elected to appointed. If it passes, the Select Board would be able to name a new tax collector.
The ballot includes Ronna Brandt, who seeks reelection to the Park Commission, and Julie Pavia, who is running for reelection as an assessor.
A current member of the Cemetery Commission, Jennifer Therrien, did not return her nomination papers, according to Smith.
No candidates are listed on the ballot for Cemetery Commission, moderator, School Committee or Planning Board.