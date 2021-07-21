There is a new and informative guidebook for the Berkshires, titled “Stockbridge: A Walk Down Main Street.”
The book’s author, Terry M. Moor, an architect and relative newcomer to the Berkshires, fell in love with the town’s history and many beautiful buildings. During the COVID-19 lockdown, he used his “free” time to research, photograph and write about some of the many historic structures that line Main Street.
The result of his efforts is a comprehensive walking tour along historic Main Street, which tells the story behind more than 50 of the town’s most interesting monuments, homes, businesses, and religious and civic structures. It brings to life the town’s vibrant history as it developed over the past 300 years.
In addition to the historical context, a brief architectural analysis is included, where appropriate. Each example is illustrated with either a full-color or historic photograph. The book’s convenient, compact size and spiral binding make strolling along Main Street with guide in hand a pleasurable outing.
The book is for sale for $10 at The Red Lion Inn, the Country Store and The Elm Street Market in Stockbridge; The Bookloft in Great Barrington; The Bookstore in Lenox; and Shaker Mill Books in West Stockbridge.
The author is donating the proceeds from the sale of the book to the Stockbridge Library.