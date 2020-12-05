PITTSFIELD — Being pay day, Pittsfield resident Alan Robinette drove to the bank and cashed his check on Friday. A pay-day ritual for some was a first for Robinette, who got a new lease on life with the help of the Good News Garage in Burlington, Vt.
Through a partnership with the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission, Good News Garage awards vehicles to Massachusetts residents who cannot afford to purchase cars on their own.
For Robinette, who recently welcomed a baby boy into his family, Christmas came a bit early in the form of a 2007 Honda Accord.
"I suffer from PTSD and work with Mass. Rehabilitation," Robinette said. "My councilor pointed me in the direction of the Good News Garage. The process was really easy and quick."
Robinette, roughly a month after filing out his paperwork, was in the middle of his shift at Pittsfield Plastics Engineering when he received a phone call.
"I just wanted to pinch myself," Robinette said of the call. "I told my boss they were giving me a car and felt like I won the lottery."
Robinette, who works second shift, had been without transportation since 2003 and would spend two hours of every day walking to bus stops, working around public transportation and asking for rides.
"My job is always offering overtime and it wasn't something I could say yes to," Robinette said. "I couldn't walk home in the dark at 3 a.m., but now I can go in early and stay late if needed.
"I can show them I am someone who really cares about my job and am someone who can now go above-and-beyond for them. I enjoy the job and work with great people. I had to stay in the hospital when my little boy was born and they gave me five days off to do so."
With his child's doctor located in North Adams, Robinette no longer has to worry about finding rides to appointments.
"There is no greater feeling than that," Robinette said. "I started this road with MCR and earned my G.E.D. at the Adult Learning Center. I was concentrated on going to school and earned my Associates Degree at Berkshire Community College and my Bachelors at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts."
Robinette's new 2007 Honda Accord was one of over 5,000 Good News Garage vehicles given out since 1996.
"A lack of transportation is one of the biggest reasons why people cannot achieve upward mobility and financial self-sufficiency," read a release from the Good News Garage. "Good News Garage’s ability to help our neighbors in need is only limited by the number of vehicle donations it receives."
On top of that, the Good News Garage provided Robinette with a six-month warranty and will reimburse up to $25 on the first two oil changes on the car.
Donation details and more information regarding the Good News Garage can be found on the company's website.
"I am really blown away by the whole thing," Robinette said. "Christmas really did come early."