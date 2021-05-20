NEW MARLBOROUGH — The newly reconstructed Umpachene Falls Road Bridge located over the Konkapot River has reopened to traffic.
The bridge had been closed for more than nine years, after an inspection deemed it to be structurally deficient, according to a news release from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
A temporary detour that had been in place since the bridge was shut down has been removed. The cost of the bridge project is $1.5 million, and the contractor for the project is JH Maxymillian of Pittsfield, according to MassDOT.