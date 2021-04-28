NEW MARLBOROUGH — Police are investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins that occurred overnight Tuesday.
New Marlborough police said in a Facebook post that thousands of dollars in items were taken from some of the vehicles. In other cases, vehicles were tossed through and nothing was taken. A vehicle was also stolen from a neighboring community.
"In all cases the car doors were unlocked and in a few the keys were left in the vehicle," the post stated. "Please lock your doors and if you notice suspicious activity please report it."
The suspects are believed to be from Connecticut, and police said they are targeting vehicles in the early morning hours.