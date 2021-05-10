NEW MARLBOROUGH — William “Bill” West is the town’s new constable, outpolling the incumbent, as New Marlborough voters turned out Monday to decide the only contested race and return many incumbents to office.
West, 67, won a three-year term with 93 votes, succeeding incumbent David “Dave” Herrick, who received 49 votes.
Of the town’s 1,096 registered voters, 146 cast ballots Monday at the annual town election, said Town Clerk Kathy Chretien, for a turnout of 13.3 percent. Of the 15 absentee ballots requested, 14 were returned, Chretien said.
Newcomer Elizabeth Reynolds won a three-year term on the Finance Committee, for which Ivan Douglas Newman also was reelected to a three-year term.
Voters also reelected:
• Town Moderator Barry Shapiro (one-year term)
• Cemetery Commissioner Robert Palmer (three-year term)
• Board of Selectmen member Tara B. White (three-year term)
• Assessor Wendy Miller (three-year term)
• Board of Health member Jordan J. Chretien (three-year term)
• Tree Warden Matthew Wright (one-year term)
• Planning Board member Thomas Sebestyen (five-year term)
• Planning Board member Jonathan B. James (two-year term).