Anne Gobi, the state's new rural affairs director, is ready to direct money, attention to Western and Central Massachusetts

Anne Gobi says rural communities in Massachusetts not only need more attention, but must be recognized as an asset to the state.
On the heels of Gov. Maura Healey’s announcement that she’d chosen Gobi for the newly created director of rural affairs, the former state senator spoke with The Eagle about her plans and priorities for the position.
Officials at the state level and in Western Massachusetts applauded the choice of Gobi, who they say has been an advocate for rural communities since she was first elected a state representative in 2001.
Local officials have said issues such as housing and state aid for transportation require an approach with rural communities in mind. Much of state aid is handed out according to formulas that can disadvantage small populations, specifically Chapter 90 money for transportation, and PILOT money, which allows municipalities to recover tax revenue lost to exemptions.
One of the principal roles of the director of rural affairs will be to act as a direct line from rural communities to the governor’s office and the Legislature.
Gobi told The Eagle about her connections in state government and her passion for and experience with rural issues. She’s well aware of the challenges facing places like Berkshire County: housing shortages, declining populations, and a lack of transportation are at the top of her mind.
Gobi will not have direct reports but will coordinate daily with Office of Economic Development staff, along with other offices and quasi-governmental partners. The director of rural affairs will work in the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development, led by economic secretary Yvonne Hao, who has Berkshire ties.
Q: What are your short-term and long-term priorities for your time as rural affairs director?
A: We have an opportunity to highlight how important our area of the state is and how important we are to the rest of the commonwealth. That message hasn’t gotten out there as much as it should have. I want to be a good partner to the legislative delegation and to folks on the local level, to make sure their message is getting back to the governor and lieutenant governor.
Q: What do you see as the biggest issues facing rural communities in Massachusetts right now?
A: Where do you want to start? Every issue facing the state is an issue facing rural communities, but exacerbated. Housing is on everybody’s mind. In our smaller communities, we know we have declining enrollment in our schools. We need to figure out ways to make people look at rural areas as the benefit they are to the state. The younger generation wants decent transportation, they want amenities in their communities. We need to build on our economic strengths. People don’t come to the Berkshires to go to Walmart. They come to be out in nature. In a couple weeks, the economic development team will be at the Berkshire Innovation Center for a roundtable. I’m sure we’ll hear there where we can help out.
Q: What do you think can be done about stagnant and declining populations in rural areas?
A: A big part of it is, this is a desirable place to live. Our rents and home prices are a little less expensive in many of these small communities. The other part of it is, we understand people work in a lot of the larger cities, but we need to build up our local economy, keep people here, keep people working, so that the dollars are staying completely within our Central and Western Mass. areas.
Q: What will a director of rural affairs position provide rural communities that wasn’t there before? Was there a lot of state and federal money out there that wasn’t being taken advantage of?
A: Yes, it’s difficult for smaller towns. One of the towns I had in my senate district, they just had their town elections — nobody ran for anything. Those capacity issues we’re seeing, especially in smaller communities, could be for a variety of reasons. But there’s a real problem with that because you don’t have anyone on your planning committee, writing the grants. I do see part of my role as being that person to reach out to our federal partners at USDA Rural Development or Quentin Palfrey, who is in a position the governor has to deal with federal funds coming into the state.
Q: Why did you decide to leave your state senate seat for this position?
A: It wasn’t an easy decision at all. I was going on my 22nd year in the Legislature. Part of it was that I knew I’d still be able to help my communities. I did not want to leave the towns I felt I’d invested my time and energy in, making good relationships. I didn’t want to leave all that behind. In this position, I don’t.
Q: Have you heard from anyone in the Berkshires since you took over?
A: Yes! As a matter of fact, I’m meeting up with Sen. [Paul] Mark next week and we’re going to tour some Berkshire towns.
Q: When you were first appointed, we weren’t able to talk, but I wrote that you’re known for your work on tax credits to support dairy farmers and on strengthening regional transit authorities, among other rural issues. I’m assuming you may describe what you’re known for differently.
A: Not necessarily. I was brought up in a small community. Agriculture, open space, is really important to me, and having the Quabbin Reservoir in our district, realizing the sacrifices of those Swift River towns, Dana, Enfield, Greenwich and Prescott, that were flooded in the 1930s so Boston could have water.
Q: Do you think there eventually needs to be a full-blown rural affairs office?
A: This is brand-new, as you know. I’m very pleased that I have fantastic support within the office of economic development. Secretary Hao and Secretary [Ashley] Stolba are fantastic. Right now, even though it’s not necessarily a full-blown office, I feel it is in some ways because of the support from this administration.