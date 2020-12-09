PITTSFIELD — A new Spectrum store opened Wednesday in Berkshire Crossing.
The new store will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Customers can manage or add to their internet, television, mobile, or voice services at the new location.
“Our Spectrum stores team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected during these uncertain times,” Pattie Eliason, senior vice president of Spectrum stores and retail, said in a news release.
“They are working to make our new store in Pittsfield a safe, convenient environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments, while ensuring we adhere to current local and state health and safety guidelines.”
Social distancing is required in the store, and occupancy will be managed by employees. The store will also be cleaned and disinfected regularly with hand sanitizer available for customers.
Customers can also make account payments, upgrades and exchange equipment at the new location.
For more information, visit spectrum.com/stores. A 24-hour customer service line is available by calling 885-707-7328.