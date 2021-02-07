PITTSFIELD — Leaders of the COVID-19 vaccination effort in Berkshire County say registrations will be available starting at noon Monday for two new clinics this week.
Starting at noon, people eligible for vaccines will be able to search for appointments for previously unannounced clinics to be held Wednesday and Saturday at Berkshire Community College.
The clinics are for people who are 75 and older or are members of groups already eligible as part of Phase One of the state's vaccination rollout. Those people include health-care workers, home-health workers, first-responders and people who work or live in congregate care, according to Laura Kittross, director of the Berkshire County Boards of Health Association and the Berkshire Public Health Alliance.
Kittross said late Sunday that limited appointments may also be available for vaccination clinics in North Adams on Monday and Friday and in Great Barrington on Wednesday and Saturday.
She said it is expected that appointment slots will be added to those clinics during the week. Once at the clinics, people should be prepared to show proof of eligibility.
To find and book an appointment, visit www.getvaccinatedberkshires.org and look for a link. People can also go online to www.maimmunizations.org.
Once on that site, they should scroll down the page to find the clinic, Kittross said. The search function at the maimmunizations.org site can be "finicky," she said, and for that reason it is best to scroll down rather than use the search function.
Anyone who has trouble registering online can call their local council on aging or dial the state’s new registration hotline at 211 for assistance. The hours for the statewide call line are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
People in the Berkshires can continue to use local telephone numbers as well, calling councils on aging. Here is a recap of those numbers: Williamstown: 413-458-8250; Adams: 413-743-8333; North Adams: 413-662-3125; Sheffield: 413-229-7037; Pittsfield: 413-499-9346; Great Barrington: 413-528-1881; Lee: 413-243-5545; Dalton: 413-684-2000; Lenox: 413-637-4787; Cheshire: 413-743-9719.