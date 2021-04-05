The Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative says that new vaccination appointments will be posted at 6 p.m. today
The appointments will be offered at the collaborative's three clinics — in North Adams, Pittsfield, and Great Barrington.
As usual, the collaborative suggests that people log in early.
"We recommend visiting maimmunizations.org prior to the time that appointments open to get through the waiting room," the group says on its website, getvaccinatedberkshires.org
The vaccines are available to people who are 55 and older and have one of more of certain medical conditions. For information on eligibility, visit the state's vaccination home page.