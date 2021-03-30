PITTSFIELD — A new website has been developed to provide support and resources for Berkshire County residents who are dealing with Lou Gehrig's disease.
The website, titled "Berkshire County ALS-Navigating Our Journey Together," was developed for the benefit and support of Berkshire County amyotrophic lateral sclerosis patients, their families, caregivers and support groups. Contributors can share their life stories, ALS experience, and specific knowledge to assist each other.
The website can be accessed at berkshirecountyals.com. The site was completed under the direction of retired Pittsfield Deputy Fire Chief Mike Polidoro, who was diagnosed with ALS about seven years ago.