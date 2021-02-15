ADAMS — About a year after announcing a request for proposals to find a developer interested in the former Adams Memorial School, the town just did it again.

Last year, in late February, town officials conducted a tour of the former school building for four interested parties, said Town Administrator Jay Green. Shortly after the tour, the entire nation was hit by the pandemic.

While developers said they were interested in the building, they wanted to wait until the town enacted the “smart growth” zoning bylaw amendment under the state’s 40R program, which aids in the financing of redeveloping challenged properties.

So the town “took a pause” in the effort, Green said. Town meeting passed 40R in September.

The town issued the second request for proposals last week and last Thursday conducted another tour of the building for four different interested parties. Although none of the parties in last year’s tour attended, they say they remain interested, as did the four on last week's tour.

“We think the market is even better now than it was a year ago,” Green said. “And there is definitely interest in the building. It will be interesting to see what kind of proposals we get.”

The new activity comes after years of stabilizing and repairing the former Adams Memorial School.

The 69,786-square-foot building at 30 Columbia St. is on the Route 8 corridor just north of the town center. More than 17,500 vehicles pass the building daily on Route 8, which serves as the main connector between Pittsfield and North Adams.

Its continuous use as a school ended in 2012 when the Adams-Cheshire Regional School District consolidated the middle and high schools at another site, vacating the building and turning it back to the town.

Built in 1952, with additions in 1996, there are multiple stories of space – a partial basement, gymnasium, classrooms, cafeteria, and auditorium with a stage. The basement houses the furnace, water supply and sanitary systems.

The school received extensive accessibility upgrades in 2001, including a new elevator, handicapped restrooms and accessible entrances. With these renovations, the building is generally accessible and only minor deficiencies related to signs were identified during a 2011 assessment by the town building inspector. The roof was replaced in 2014. Using CDBG grant funding, the town installed a new HVAC system to serve the 20,000 square-foot “community use” portion of the structure.

The building is located on the easternmost portion of a 12.18-acre town-owned parcel. The rest is elevated and the location of an important town recreation facility, Valley Street Field.

The request for proposals seeks “an experienced and qualified private developer” to either buy the available portion of the property or enter into a long-term lease and redevelop it for housing, assisted living, professional offices, education/institutional, “or other uses compatible with the town’s goals and objectives.”

According to the RFP, the town will give preference to proposals that “expand housing opportunity, contribute to the local tax base, and/or hold the potential for job creation, while taking into consideration the purchase price or lease terms offered. Although the Town will provide preference to proposals compatible with the desire to retain a smaller portion of the building (gym, auditorium, etc.) for community use, it will accept and carefully consider other concepts.”

The idea is to redevelop the north classroom wing into either rental or condominium housing, depending on how the winning bidder wants to approach it, Green said. The town hopes to keep control of the south section for community uses.

Green explained that the plan is to move the Council on Aging into the three classroom spaces in the southern end of the building, which also includes the auditorium, gymnasium and administrative offices. He noted that the gymnasium is in use by youth sports and other groups, and could soon be the setting for town elections. The auditorium can be used for Town Meeting and other community events.

“Everyone thinks the building is in excellent shape and a great candidate for redevelopment,” Green said.

The RFP is available from the Community Development Department at Town Hall, 8 Park St., Adams, Mass., 01220, Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or via email, dcesan@town.adams.ma.us.

Proposals in response to the RFP must be returned to the Town Administrator’s Office at 8 Park Street, 2nd Floor, Adams, MA, 01220 no later than 4 p.m., Thursday, April 8, 2021 and clearly marked “RFP #21-002: Disposition & Redevelopment of Real Property at 30 Columbia Street.”

