NORTH ADAMS — The parking lot at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art has fewer out-of-state license plates these days, with more than half of the states bordering Massachusetts now on its mandatory quarantine list.
New York joined the list of higher-risk states on Saturday. That addition meant cancelled tickets for the contemporary art museum in North Adams.
New York "represents a significant portion of our ticket buyers," said Jenny Wright, the museum’s director of communications. "And we certainly saw an increase in refunds and cancellations over the weekend."
She said she did not have an exact number because it was not clear which cancellations were directly related to the new restriction.
New York residents are now required to quarantine for two weeks after arriving in Massachusetts or provide proof of a negative test result. The announcement from the state came Friday, just a day ahead of an "Auditory After Hours" event at the museum Saturday night.
Wright said the museum had to call reservation-holders from New York and ask them to self-report whether they had quarantined or taken a test. For those who replied they had not taken either of the two measures, she said, Mass MoCA cancelled the reservation and sent a full refund.
"We have a process in place for addressing [New York] ticket buyers in the same manner we've treated patrons from high-risk states thus far," she said.
Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York are all on the list of higher-risk states. As cases surge nationwide, only New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and Hawaii remain on the Massachusetts lower-risk list. Meanwhile, Maine added Massachusetts to its quarantine list as of Monday.
The mandated quarantine in Massachusetts does not apply for cross-border activities like commuting to work or school, seeking medical treatment, grocery shopping and other "critical life activities." But it does apply to tourists. Wright said the museum has started sending a weekly email to ticket buyers from states on the quarantine list so that they can make plans to meet state requirements.
As cases rise across the country and parts of the Northeast, Wright told The Eagle the museum has also reduced the number of its reservation slots. She said Mass MoCA has cut back some of its openings in the mid-morning, to limit crowding around lunchtime as morning and afternoon visitors converge inside the museum lobby.
"We’re still well within 25 percent of capacity," she said, referring to the state cap for museum attendance. "We'd never hit that number even on a busy day. This is just to make sure we avoid any congestion in the lobby."
Wright said the museum is taking the current crisis on a "day-to-day" basis and following state guidance.
"There's no way to be 100 percent secure," she said. "But we have a strict policy in place, and we follow it to the letter."