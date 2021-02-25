The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition is seeking young people from the region to participate in its newly formed Youth Health Collaborative.
The group seeks to bring together young people so they can advise the coalition’s work on prevention and youth development. It will work on projects in conjunction with the Northern Berkshire Youth Collaborative.
People ages 14 to 19 who live in or attend school in North County can apply at bit.ly/NBCCYHCC. Participants receive a $100 stipend to attend weekly, student-led meetings from April 5 to May 28.
Meetings will take place at UNO Community Center, at 157 River St. in North Adams, as well as online, via Zoom.
“Our long-term vision is that this will be a group that meets regularly, is composed of a diverse range of young people from Northern Berkshire County and is really an opportunity for young people to decide what’s important to them,” said Tim Shiebler, youth development coordinator for NBCC.
For more information, contact Shiebler at 413-663-7588 or tshiebler@nbccoalition.org.