A note to readers: Winter storm may impact our ability to deliver the newspaper Friday morning

The snow storm forecast for the Berkshires overnight Thursday may impact our ability to deliver The Eagle to home subscribers and newsstands on Friday morning on time. In some cases, delivery drivers may encounter conditions that prevent them from reaching certain delivery locations. We ask for your patience and understanding.
If you are a home-delivery or digital subscriber, you can read the digital replica of The Berkshire Eagle's print edition on your home computer or smartphone, no matter the weather. Visit https://berkshireeagle-ma.newsmemory.com/ to log on to the e-edition from a web browser. Or, download The Berkshire Eagle app on the App Store for iPhone users or on Google Play for Android phone users. If you need help logging on, call our customer care department at 800-245-0254 and we'll walk you through it.