The Eagle named ‘Newspaper of the Year’ for its weekend edition

For the fifth year in a row, The Berkshire Eagle has won a Newspaper of the Year award for its Weekender edition in a competition open to publications throughout New England.
The Eagle was deemed to be the best weekend paper in its under-25,000 circulation category by a panel of readers selected by the New England Newspaper & Press Association.
The Eagle was also named a “distinguished” newspaper for its weekday editions, an honor it shared with the Daily Hampshire Gazette in Northampton and The Day, in New London, Conn.
Results of the yearly competition, which includes newspapers from the six New England States, were announced Thursday. The association is the professional trade organization for newspapers in New England and represents more than 450 daily, weekly and specialty newspapers.
The association also honored an Eagle editor for a 2021 series that explored changes in the world of work.
Larry Parnass, the paper’s managing editor for innovation, received a Publick Occurrences award for his “Project Paycheck” series.
“In sports, it is a huge accomplishment to win a championship, but it is far more rare to repeat,” said Fredric Rutberg, publisher of The Eagle. “This is the fifth straight year that one of our editions has been recognized as Newspaper of the Year. All the credit goes to our writers, photographers, designers and editors, but I am especially happy for our readers and advertisers – who get to read and enjoy what, year in and year out, has become New England's Newspaper of the Year.”
In 2018 and 2020, The Eagle won both weekday and weekend Newspaper of the Year categories.
“We're thrilled that our Weekender edition won Newspaper of the Year yet again," said Kevin Moran, executive editor of The Eagle. "This award is very meaningful to us since this contest is judged by readers throughout New England and because it takes into account the sum total of our efforts to provide Berkshire County with the finest community newspaper anywhere in New England.”
Other New England newspapers recognized by the association were the Brattleboro (Vt.) Reformer, which was named a “distinguished” newspaper in its under-10,000 circulation category. The Springfield Republican won Newspaper of the Year for its Sunday edition in the over-25,000 circulation category.
‘Publick Occurrences’ award
In November and December 2021, Parnass used his “Project Paycheck” series to examine shifts in attitudes about work and careers in the second year of the pandemic, as the “great resignation” took hold. Stories documented broad trends, such as the dire shortage of available workers, and told the stories of people struggling to hold their work lives together.
“Larry Parnass tackled one of the year's most important issues — how our Berkshire neighbors were struggling to make ends meet in the aftermath of the pandemic — and he came up with an interesting approach that made it particularly interesting to read," Moran said. "Larry's Project Paycheck series represented the kind of journalism we strive to bring to the Berkshires every day. Every one of us is extremely proud of this series and we appreciate those who put their trust in Larry and The Eagle so that we could share their stories with the Berkshires."
One installment depicted how a Dalton restaurant tried to hold on.
Another chronicled how people like Mary Stucklen, Valerie Conte-Mesquita and Marlee Tyska were pursuing their passions to create their own businesses.
“This series had it all,” the NENPA jury said of the series. “Engaging reporting, reader involvement, links to follow, charts, photos, surveys and more. It's an inviting and personal look at the decline of jobs in Berkshire County, during and after the pandemic.”
The Newspaper of the Year contest jury evaluates entries from a news consumer point of view. Members assess the quality of a newspaper’s reporting, writing, photography, design and presentation, its digital offering, and its overall utility and value.
They also look to see if the newspapers inform, educate, entertain, inspire, motivate, lead, and whether they reflect and care about the community they serve.
Entries in this year’s contest were published from June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022.