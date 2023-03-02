The next Pittsfield mayor will make the police chief appointment to replace Chief Michael Wynn

PITTSFIELD — Mayor Linda Tyer said she'll appoint this month an interim police chief who will take the helm of the department when Chief Michael Wynn retires later this year.

Wynn forwarded to Tyer the resumes of the department's three captains — Thomas Dawley, Matthew Kirchner and Gary Traversa — for consideration for the interim post.

"I'm going to review those resumes and then we will conduct interviews and then I will make a selection," Tyer said. "I would say by the end of March, we would identify an interim," she said.

While the three candidates come from "very different" backgrounds within the department — Dawley leads the Detective Bureau, Kirchner heads up the Patrol Division and Traversa helms the Operational Support Division — Chief Michael Wynn said he has "full faith and confidence" that each of the captains has what it takes to be successful in the interim chief position.

Wynn this winter announced plans to retire in July after leading the department for 16 years, and Tyer last month announced that she wasn't going to seek another term in office. The pair have worked together on city initiatives in various roles for well over a decade, managing annual budgets and more recently the rollout of the department's body-worn camera program.

But Tyer said she will not be involved in the search for a new permanent chief; that task will be among the first orders of business for whomever is elected to succeed her in office.

In an election year, the mayoral appointment of a chief of police is bound to be controversial, she said, regardless of how transparent any selection process is.

She said the person who takes over at the helm of the department must have "the full faith and confidence of the community at large."

"Especially in these times," she said, where social safety nets for people struggling with mental health are "completely broken," and police and public schools are forced to find ways to help manage the crisis.

"There's a lot at stake when it comes to selecting the next chief," she said.

Tyer said she doesn't want the next permanent chief to "come into a leadership position under a cloud of controversy."

"It's too important for the department itself," she said. "It's too important for the citizens of our community."

Wynn agreed with Tyer that this year is not the time to install a new permanent police chief, saying that's something that whomever is elected in the fall and sworn in the following January should have "the flexibility to handle."

"I don't think that the selection of the police chief should be part of the campaign rhetoric," he told The Eagle.

Two people have announced plans to run for mayor so far; Peter Marchetti, president of the City Council, and former City Councilor John Krol.

Wynn's retirement takes effect in July, but he said he has accrued time on the books so he might step back from day-to-day operations earlier than that.

"There's going to be a transition period where we work side by side," he said of the interim chief.

The job of police chief position has also been a civil service position since the early '90s. In this system, candidates are tested and ranked by the state's Civil Service Unit in a process that some say limits the influence of politics on promotions.

Tyer said the benefit to not have the chief's position be a civil service job is that the search process would be "less constrained." She said it's possible that a candidate could be the best person for job, perhaps because they "reflected in some stronger way, a community value that was important and timely."

But if that candidates scored below most of the other candidates in the running, she said a mayor in that case would have a limited ability to choose who they wish to see fill the post.

"There are some very, very specific limitations," she said.

However, Tyer said it's not entirely clear how the process of removing the chief's position from the civil service requirement would go. Wynn said it would require the council to pass a home-rule petition that would ultimately require approval by the legislature.

There's another factor that will weigh on the chief selection process — the residency requirement.

Per city ordinance, three top municipal positions must be filled by Pittsfield residents: the commissioner of public services, fire chief and police chief.

"Historically, it restricts the size of the candidate pool," Wynn said.

Tyer said she is considering filing a petition to amend the city's ordinance to change the residency requirement. While Tyer said she doesn't think the chief should be able to live too far away from the city, she sees no reason why a candidate who lives miles from the city must uproot their family in order to be the Pittsfield chief.

"Now is the time for the City Council to reconsider the [residency] requirements for the three positions," she said.

The mayor said she's thought about whether or not she wants to begin the process of changing the residency requirement during her time remaining in office, but hasn't made up her mind yet.

Wynn started working for the city in 1993, when he was hired under a community policing grant focused on outreach in the city's West Side neighborhood, he said. He joined the Pittsfield Police Department as a patrol officer in 1995, then was promoted to sergeant in 2001.

A one-year leadership fellowship at the Drug Enforcement Administration followed in 2003. He worked his way up the ranks to acting administrative captain, then in 2007 was appointed by Mayor James M. Ruberto to run the department after former Police Chief Anthony J. Riello left to run the Falmouth Police Department.

Wynn headed up PPD under the banner of "captain-in-charge" until 2009 when his title shifted to "acting chief." He held that title for a decade Tyer selected Wynn for the formal designation of chief, set in motion after a civil service assessment center ranked Wynn the top of three internal candidates. He was named the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association's "chief of the year" in 2022.