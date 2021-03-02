Nine Berkshire County communities will receive federal funding for housing, infrastructure and social service improvements.
Through the Community Development Block Grant program, small cities and towns receive funding for projects that help low- and moderate-income residents. The state Department of Housing and Community Development oversees a competitive application process.
North Adams will receive $825,000 for Liberty and North Holden Street improvements, as well as senior center and social services improvements, a state news release said.
Egremont, Great Barrington and Sandisfield will get $1.3 million for housing rehabilitation assistance to 29 units.
Dalton, Beckett, Sheffield and Stockbridge will receive $1.3 million for housing rehabilitation assistance to 20 units and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance plans for Dalton, Beckett and Stockbridge.
Peru and seven Hampshire County towns — Chesterfield, Cummington, Goshen, Plainfield, Williamsburg and Worthington — will receive $1.3 million for housing rehabilitation assistance to 16 units, design for a senior center, child care assistance, elder services and support for a food pantry.
U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, a Springfield Democrat who represents the Berkshires in Congress, praised the allocations in a later news release.
“During this time of need, Community Development Block Grants play an integral role in transforming the everyday lives of individuals and communities across the district,” Neal said. “Cities and towns have different and diverse needs. This is a proven way for them to be addressed.”