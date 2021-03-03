ADAMS — With the March 15 filing deadline approaching, four incumbent candidates already have declared their intent to run for reelection in the town's May 3 contest.
Haley Meczywor has filed to run for reelection to a three-year term as town clerk, James Loughman will seek another three-year term as library trustee, and Bruce Dale Shepley has filed to run again for a three-year term on the Cemetery Commission and the Northern Berkshire Vocational Regional School Committee.
There are two open seats on the Select Board. Incumbent John Duval is expected to run for another three-year term; the other open seat was held by the late Jim Bush. There are no candidates for that seat as of yet.
A three-year term as town assessor is open, with incumbent Donna McDonald declining to run for reelection.
Other slots open this year include a one-year term as town moderator (Myra Wilk is the incumbent); a three-year term on the Board of Health (Laura Grandchamp is the incumbent); a three-year term as library trustee (Eugene Michalenko is the incumbent); three, three-year terms on the Park Commission (incumbents are Cynthia Bird, James Fassell and Scott Cernik); and a one-year term on the Park Commission (Paul Nowicki is the incumbent).
In addition, there is a five-year term on the Planning Board (David Rhinemiller is the incumbent); a five-year term on the Housing Authority (Carol Roberts is the incumbent); a four-year seat on the Housing Authority, which is vacant; a two-year term on the Housing Authority (Adele Hale is the incumbent); vacant three- and four-year seats on the Redevelopment Authority; and a three-year term on the Hoosac Valley Regional School Committee (Michael Mucci is the incumbent).
The Adams Fire District election will be from noon until 6 p.m. May 11 at the fire station, 3 Columbia St.
Nomination papers for a three-year term on the Prudential Committee and a three-year term as clerk/treasurer are available at the Adams Fire District office. The deadline for filing nomination papers is March 23. Kathleen Fletcher, who serves as the clerk/treasurer, has filed to run for reelection to the post.
Anyone wishing to take out nomination papers for those seats should call ahead at 413-743-0179, ext. 12, to schedule an appointment.