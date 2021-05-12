WASHINGTON — Voters won't have tough choices to make between candidates when they head to polls at Town Hall on Saturday for this year’s annual town elections.
That's because while there are a few races on the ballot this year and none of them are contested.
Longtime Select Board member James Huebner has opted not to seek another term in office, according to Kent Lew, the town's Finance Committee chairman who is the only candidate running to succeed him with a three-year term on the board.
Incumbent Town Clerk Allison Mikaniewicz is running for another three-year term as clerk, and is facing no opposition.
Edwin Neumuth is seeking another three years as town moderator, and is also entering the election without a challenger.
Another incumbent is headed to another three-year term without opposition — Finance Committee Vice Chairman David Drugmand. While the town has not had an elected auditor for years, there is a position of auditor on the ballot for which no candidates are running. There are no candidates running for Planning Board.
Polls are open at Washington Town Hall on Saturday from noon to 4:00 p.m. Voters are asked to follow the same safety precautions that were in place during the election last year.