RICHMOND — Units of the Richmond and West Stockbridge fire departments quickly knocked down a house fire Thursday afternoon, with backup from seven nearby communities.
No one was injured in the chimney fire that broke out in the attic while a wood stove in the basement was in use, said Fire Chief Steven Traver of the Richmond and West Stockbridge departments. The two towns are sharing Fire Department services in a one-year trial run that began last fall.
Smoke was coming out of the chimney and flames were visible out of a top-floor window, said Traver, who was the first to arrive after the fire was called in at 12:30 p.m.
Several people escaped unharmed from the home that was being leased at 51 Church Lane, behind Town Hall. An elderly woman in an adjacent dwelling was evacuated and given oxygen as a precaution, he told The Eagle at the scene. Ownership of the house could not immediately be determined, as it recently might have changed hands, Traver said.
The chief had called for mutual aid from the Stockbridge and Lenox fire departments, as well as units from the neighboring New York towns of Canaan, Red Rock, New Lebanon and East Chatham. Lanesborough Ambulance was on standby.
“Luckily, everything went well,” Traver said after he had activated the “task force” of nearby departments.
“We had a good response, and they did a good knockdown,” he added, noting the difficulty of reaching the limited number of volunteer first responders, especially during the day.
It was the first house fire in Richmond in several years, Traver noted. The two departments responded to a blaze that destroyed a mobile home in West Stockbridge on Jan. 8. No one was injured.