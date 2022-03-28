Launching candidacy, attorney Robert Sullivan vows to take politics out of Berkshire District Attorney's Office

PITTSFIELD — Vowing to take politics out of the office, Pittsfield attorney Robert D. Sullivan Jr. on Monday formally announced his candidacy for Berkshire District Attorney in November's election.
Speaking outdoors on an unseasonably chilling morning in windswept Park Square, Sullivan, a former prosecutor, said he believes that public safety has been compromised and is at a "critical point" under the leadership of Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington.
He believes Harrington is more interested in pursuing an agenda aligned with the political group, Fair and Just Prosecution, which has led to a "lack of focus" on public safety and public service in Berkshire County.
Fair and Just Prosecution is a group that brings together local prosecutors as part of a network of leaders committed to promoting a justice system that is grounded in fairness, equity, compassion and fiscal responsibility, according to its website.
Harrington, whose first term ends at the end of this year, ran in 2018 on a reformer's platform. Her office often declines to prosecute crimes such as shoplifting, some motor vehicle offenses and possession of "personal use" amounts of drugs.
"Decisions seem to be made on the values of this political group and not what best serves the folks in this county," Sullivan said. "The tragic result of that is that the district attorney no longer seems to be able to do the job that is required, which is a very serious job.
"I believe the job of a district attorney requires the elimination of politics from the District Attorney's Office and a focus on public safety and public service here in Berkshire County," Sullivan said.
"No more politics, no more egos," he said. "The name of the game is compassion, competence and common sense."
Sullivan is running as an unenrolled independent, which secures him a place on the ballot for the November election. The other declared candidate for the office, veteran Pittsfield trial attorney Timothy J. Shugrue, formally announced his candidacy three weeks ago. Shugrue, also a former prosecutor, ran as a Democrat when he unsuccessfully challenged former Berkshire District Attorney David F. Capeless for the office in a 2004 primary.
Harrington, who is also a Democrat, has yet to formally announce that she is running for re-election. But a source close to her campaign has indicated that she will be seeking a second term.
A campaign representative for Harrington did not immediately return calls seeking a response to Sullivan's comments.
Originally from Peabody, north of Boston, Sullivan attended college in Miami, but has practiced law in Berkshire County for a decade and a half. He served as an assistant district attorney for three and a half years under Capeless' leadership before forming his own practice. Although he formerly announced his candidacy on Monday, Sullivan said his campaign "has been up and running for some time."
In his remarks at Monday's news conference, Sullivan said his campaign is based on four platforms: that serious and violent crime continues to be more prevalent in the Berkshires and more needs to be done to stop it; that lower level crimes will no longer be dismissed; that more diversion opportunities need to be available for groups like veterans and those suffering from mental illness; and that he will enhance the District Attorney's Office's presence in the community. He said Harrington has eliminated a group responsible for community engagement and development from the office.
"I do believe that prosecution doesn't always occur on the back end," he said, "that the DA's function isn't always to prosecute at the end of a case. Getting into the community ahead of time is crucial to the prevention of crime."
Under Harrington, the District Attorney's Office has not sought cash bail from the court for defendants charged with some lower level offenses. Sullivan said cash bail "will be requested and used where appropriate."
"We have the resources and the staff necessary in this county to evaluate cases and to make decisions above and about the use of cash bail where it's appropriate," he said.
The alternative, Sullivan said, is to engage in a "continuous cycle where crimes are committed and the increase in recidivism continues and people who may consider committing a crime see defendants walk into the courthouse and walk out the front door the same day."
Regarding Harrington's decision not to prosecute some lower level offenses, Sullivan said dismissing uninsured and unlicensed driving offenses, and shoplifting cases before arraignment, sends "the wrong message" to the person involved and the community at large.
"A sense of accountability needs to be restored here in the community," he said. "I see it hurting our community as being against public safety. I think it's an extremely slippery slope that hurts small businesses and it hurts families.
"Quite frankly, it's an embarrassment to the many folks here who work hard to follow the law."