No inmates or staff at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction have tested positive for COVID-19 in more than a week, marking the apparent end of an outbreak in the facility.

The previous positive took place Sept. 13, according to Assistant Superintendent Daniel Sheridan.

A total of 15 inmates and six staff tested positive as the virus spread through multiple housing pods in the jail.

Inmates who tested positive have been held in isolation cells and returned to their usual cells, in line with state and federal public health guidelines, the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office said.

About 80 to 85 percent of jail staff and 60 percent of inmates are vaccinated, according to the Sheriff's Office. The office said inmate vaccination levels are lower, in part, because the population changes daily.

The surge in cases came after the jail kept the virus at bay through most of the coronavirus pandemic.