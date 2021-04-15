Do you know of a person or organization from Berkshire County that has gone above and beyond in the past year and you would like to shine a light on their contributions? If so, we would love to hear about them and their story. Please submit your nomination through the link below.
The Berkshire Eagle will feature some of these folks in “Unsung Heroes: Incredible stories of caring during the pandemic,” a special, keepsake tabloid-size section coming out within the June 5 edition of the newspaper.
“This keepsake publication will pay tribute to some of the more inspirational people in the Berkshires,” said Publisher Fredric D. Rutberg. “Throughout the pandemic, they demonstrated extraordinary courage, resilience and ingenuity aimed at helping survive this difficult time.”
The Eagle’s presenting sponsor for Unsung Heroes is Berkshire Health Systems, the premier provider of comprehensive health services in the Berkshires and surrounding area.
This is your moment to nominate a person or group of individuals whose stories deserve to be heard but have yet to be told — like a volunteer, a frontline health care worker, an essential worker.
Nominate your Unsung Heroes — a person, or perhaps a group of people — by filling out our form online at BerkshireEagle.com/heroes. Tell us who that person is, how they helped and why they deserve the recognition.
If you do not have online access, mail us your nomination — include your name and phone number, along with the name of your nominee (including how we can get in touch with them) and tell us what they should be recognized as an Unsung Hero — to The Berkshire Eagle, Attn.: Unsung Heroes, 75 S. Church St., Pittsfield, MA 01201.
From the nominations, a panel from The Eagle will select a group of Unsung Heroes whose stories deserve Berkshire County’s recognition.
Don’t delay. The deadline to nominate someone is Friday, May 1.