STOCKBRIDGE — Nomination papers for the annual town election are now available by appointment with Town Clerk Terri Iemolini.
A three-year Select Board seat held by Ernest “Chuckie” Cardillo, the current chairman, will be on the ballot slated for May 18, the day after the scheduled annual town meeting.
Cardillo told The Eagle he has not yet decided whether to seek reelection after six years as a selectman.
Nomination papers requiring the signatures of 20 registered Stockbridge voters are available until the March 26 deadline, Iemolini said. They must be returned to her office by 5 p.m. March 30. Candidates can decide to withdraw no later than April 15.
The voter registration deadline for the annual town meeting and election is April 27 for residents not already registered.
Other three-year positions on the ballot include town moderator, held by Gary Johnston, who has already picked up nomination papers; Board of Assessors incumbent Gary Pitney, who has also taken out papers and Board of Health, whose chairman, Dr. Charles Kenny, also has picked up the documents for re-election.
Two five-year posts on the Planning Board, now held by Christine Rasmussen and Gary Pitney, also will be on the ballot, as well as a Housing Authority post occupied by James Welch. Pitney has taken out papers for reelection.
A three-year position as tree warden, held by Peter Curtin, is on the ballot, as well as a Sewer and Water Commission slot whose incumbent, Donald Schneyer, has taken out papers.
Information and appointments: Terri Iemolini at 413-298-4170, ext. 251, or clerk@townofstockbridge.com.