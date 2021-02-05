CHESHIRE — Cheshire voters have 14 elected positions to fill in this spring's annual town election.
Two Select Board seats highlight the May 3 ballot, with one of them lacking an incumbent. Veteran Selectman Robert Ciskowski resigned Jan. 26 with about three months left on his three-year term.
Other three-year terms up for grabs are one each for Board of Assessors, Board of Health, Water Commission, Cemetery Commission, tax collector and town clerk.
There is also a one-year unexpired term for Water Commission.
The Planning Board has three seats on the ballot: a regular five-year term and two unexpired terms, one for four years and the other for two years.
Rounding out the ballot are a pair of seats on the Hoosac Valley Regional School District Committee. The openings are three-year stints, one representing Adams, the other Cheshire on the seven-person panel. In regional school systems, voters cast ballots for all candidates.
Nomination papers are available by appointment with the town clerk Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Papers with names of Cheshire registered voters are due no later than 5 p.m. March 15.
The last day to register to vote May 3, if not already signed up, is April 13 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the town clerk's office.