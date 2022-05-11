Can't afford menstrual pads and tampons? This Great Barrington nonprofit wants to help

GREAT BARRINGTON — As far as poverty problems go, there’s one that people don’t talk much about because it involves, well, that time of the month.
“Period poverty,” also known as “menstrual poverty,” is now hitting the radar as groups work to get free menstrual pads and tampons into homeless shelters, food pantries, prisons and schools.
People are surprised to learn that for women without the extra $10 to $15 dollars a month to spend on supplies, the monthly period can be a difficult and humiliating experience.
Retired nurse/midwife Linda Baxter has worked in developing countries and knew the problems of girls missing school due to periods, and other issues stemming from a lack of access to menstrual products.
What she didn’t realize was that it was an issue in the U.S. for poor, homeless, and incarcerated women — one that has worsened.
Proposed legislation in Massachusetts would mandate that menstrual products be provided in schools, shelters and prisons; other states are studying similar measures. Berkshire schools do offer free supplies, Baxter said.
It’s long been a silent problem because many women still feel a stigma around it.
“We’re still not freely talking about periods in this country,” Baxter said. “People don’t exactly want to ask the school nurse … or mention that they have the problem.”
So Baxter last year started the Berkshire County Period Project. She collects donations of products that people can drop off at sites in town, then distributes them to the Great Barrington Food Pantry, Railroad Street Youth Project, Community Health Program’s Family Center and the Elizabeth Freeman Women's Shelter.
This year, people can donate menstrual supplies at four locations in Great Barrington between May 21 and May 28.
‘They should be free’
One in five girls in the U.S. misses school because she lacks access to pads and tampons, according to a study sponsored by Always, a product manufacturer.
The supplies aren’t covered by government assistance programs like SNAP. Women shouldn’t have to choose between food for their families and tampons, Baxter said.
“They should be free, like toilet paper and soap,” Baxter said, referring to the provision of those things in public bathrooms. “They’re essentials.”
But not everyone is interested in participating in donating products to the cause.
“A male store manager seemed very disinterested in the concept,” she said of one of her attempts.
At the Great Barrington Food Pantry, which has tripled the number of people it feeds in the last two years, menstrual supplies fly off the shelves the moment they arrive — if they arrive.
“We don’t purchase pads because they’re so expensive,” said Anne Hutchinson, the pantry’s vice president of operations.
Baxter’s Period Project is a smaller version of a Framingham nonprofit, Dignity Matters, that has grown to provide 14,000 women with supplies every month in eastern Massachusetts.
The group started with this wake-up call: A young homeless woman on the street at Copley Square asked Kate Sanetra-Butler, the program's founder, if she could spare a tampon. Dignity Matters’ director of development, Meryl Glassman, said menstrual supplies have been an afterthought.
“People were showing up at emergency shelters and food pantries, and they didn’t have [supplies],” Glassman said. “No one talks about periods and no one talks about period poverty, and no one does because they don’t know it’s an issue.”
Dignity Matters is also providing about half the women it serves with free bras and underwear.
“The first time we visited a homeless shelter, they were really happy to have those [menstrual products], but they didn’t have underwear.”